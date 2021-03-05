India Calls For Investigation Into Chemical Weapons Use, Warns UNSC About WMDs

India on Thursday called for an objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria and urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to remain aware of the dangers of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) falling into the hands of terrorist groups. Highlighting that terrorism is an attack against human rights and the country has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts.

India has always been at forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts. India took initiative to pilot draft Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism with objective of providing a comprehensive legal framework to combating terrorism: India's statement at UNHRC session pic.twitter.com/62WcpgeNEr — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

While speaking at the United Nations Security Council, India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN R Ravindra said, "Council must remain cognizant of the dangers of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorist groups" as the activities of terrorist, especially ISIS has increased in the region.

READ | Imran Khan Vows 'won't Spare Opposition' Even If He Loses Vote Of Confidence On Saturday

At UNSC, India urged the countries not to link humanitarian and development assistance with politics. India emphasised the need for an impartial and objective investigation into any alleged use of chemical weapons, Ravindra called on the Council to remain cognizant.

"Terrorist activities, especially ISIS, have increased in the region. We call for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people," he said.

READ | PM Modi Meets Amit Shah Ahead Of BJP CEC To Finalise Party's Strategy For Assembly Polls

Ravindra further pointed out that India has contributed to the return of normalcy, rebuilding of Syria through humanitarian assistance and human resource development.

"India has provided USD 1 million to the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) Trust Fund for activities relating to the destruction of chemical weapons in Syria. Continued cooperation between Syria and the OPCW Technical Secretariat is critical for the early resolution of all outstanding issues," he said.

India further said that consultations between Declaration Assessment Team and the Syrian authorities will help in addressing the reported gaps and inconsistencies. The remarks were made during the Interactive Dialogue during the promotion and protection of Human rights and fundamental freedom while countering terrorism at the 46th session of the human rights council.

READ | AIUDF Chief Hits Back At Akhil Gogoi's 'communal' Tag; Calls Him 'BJP's B-Team' In Assam

READ | Income Tax Dept Issues Statement On Bollywood Linked Raids,questions Rs 300 Cr Discrepancy

(With ANI Inputs)