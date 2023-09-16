India Calls For Strict Action From Canada Against Accused Who Assaulted Sikh-girl-student

India has expressed its angst and has also sought action after an Indian Sikh student was assaulted in Canada's British Columbia province on Monday. Condemning such an act, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver urged the Canadian authorities to look into the matter and take vigilant action against the 'perpetrators'.

Taking to social media platform X, they wrote, "India in Vancouver strongly condemns assault on an Indian national in Kelowna and requests Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators."

@cgivancouver strongly condemns assault on an Indian national in Kelowna and requests Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators. @HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) September 15, 2023

17-year-old Sikh high school student assaulted in Canada

As per news agency PTI, the 17-year-old Sikh high school student was assaulted at a bus stop in Canada's British Columbia which seemed to be a case of a Sikh high school student being assaulted at a bus stop in Canada's British Columbia. A foreign media firm reported that the incident took place in Kelowna at the intersection of Rutland Road South and Robson Road East where the victim was allegedly "kicked, punched, and pepper-prayed."

What did Canadian Police officials say?

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police official stated that the 17-year-old Sikh student was either beer or pepper sprayed by another teenage male after exiting a public transit bus on his way home. He further stated that there was a kind of altercation that took place on the bus which resulted in both the victim and the accused getting out of the bus.

World Sikh Organisation condemns the act

In response to the incident, the World Sikh Organisation (WSO) of Canada has alleged that the victim was also assaulted while he was in the vehicle. WSO vice-president for British Columbia, Guntaas Kaur said, "Monday’s attack on a Sikh high school student in Kelowna is shocking and unacceptable."