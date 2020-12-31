India Calls On Sri Lanka For Early Release Of 40 Fishermen & Boats; Reminds Of Assurance

India on Wednesday called on Sri Lanka to ensure the early release of fishermen arrested recently on the charge of poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

According to a release by the Ministry of Fisheries, India also reiterated the need to release all fishing boats and vessels in Sri Lankan custody in agreement with the commitment given by its President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during his state visit to India in November 2019.

The issue was raised at the fourth meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on fisheries through virtual mode, during which all the issues concerning fishermen and fishing boats were discussed by the two sides.

“Referring to the recent apprehension of 40 fishermen and 6 boats by Sri Lanka Navy, the leader of the Indian delegation called on the Sri Lankan side to ensure their early release and till such time, to provide necessary facilitation including consular access and necessary assistance,” the release said.

The Fisheries Ministry said that two sides also shared views on the status of cooperation between Navy and Coast Guard of both countries in patrolling, communication between the Coast Guards and related operational matters. They also discussed the cooperation in preserving the marine environment and the schedule for the fifth meeting of the JWG. The Indian side conveyed its sincere determination to work in a constructive spirit with the Sri Lankan side for convening an early meeting of the Fisheries Ministers on both sides.

India-Lanka virtual bilateral Summit

Earlier this year, during the virtual bilateral Summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on 26 September, both leaders agreed to "continue engagement to address fishermen related issues through regular consultation and bilateral channels."

The Indian side highlighted the initiatives taken by it under the new Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and other Government schemes by Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to diversify and reduce fishing pressure in the Palk Bay.

The first meeting of the Joint Working Group was held on December 31, 2016, in New Delhi. The Second Joint Working Group was held in Colombo on April 7, 2017, while, the third meeting was held in New Delhi on October 13, 2017.

