India Calls Out Pak Over Temple Vandalism; Says 'can't Hide Behind UN's Peace Resolution'

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for being one of the co-sponsors of a United Nations resolution on promoting a culture of peace even when Pakistan authorities remained "mute spectators" as a mob vandalised a historic temple in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Indian ambassador to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said, "The resolution cannot be a smokescreen for countries like Pakistan to hide behind."

India slams Pakistan for supporting terror outfits

This statement by Indian ambassador TS Tirumurti comes after the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution on "promoting a culture of peace and tolerance to safeguard religious sites'. This resolution calls for efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and beliefs.

"It is a matter of great irony that the country where the most recent attack and demolition of a Hindu temple took place in a series of such attacks and where the rights of minorities are being emasculated is one of the co-sponsors of the resolution under the agenda item 'Culture of Peace', " said TS Tirumurti.

Stating that the destruction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Karak town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in December 2020, Tirumurti said that a historic Hindu temple was attacked and set on fire by a mob in Pakistan with explicit support and convenience with the law enforcement agencies which, stood as mute spectators while the historic temple was being razed.

Acknowledging the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Morocco to pilot the delicate negotiations for achieving a consensus text of the draft resolution, Tirumurti said, "The United Nations including the UN Alliance of Civilizations should not take sides and as long as such selectivity exists, the world can never truly foster a culture of peace. We must stand united against the forces that supplant dialogue and peace with hatred and violence."

India said that in this world of growing terrorism, violent extremism, radicalization and intolerance, religious sites and cultural heritage sites remain vulnerable to terrorist acts, violence and destruction. Pointing to instances in different parts of the world that remained vulnerable to terrorist acts, Tirumurti said, "The images of the shattering of the iconic Bamyan Buddha by fundamentalists are still vivid in our memories. The terrorist bombing of the Sikh gurudwara in Afghanistan where 25 Sikh worshipers were killed is yet another example of this vulnerability."

