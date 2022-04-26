India Calls Out UN Reform On Veto; 'treat All Equally Or Give New Permanent Members Power'

In a big step, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday adopted a resolution pertaining to the veto power of P5 nations, mandating UNSC members who use it to justify themselves in the assembly.

While speaking at the UNGA, India underlined that while it supports an initiative that 'furthers the objective of achieving meaningful and comprehensive reform', the current resolution 'demands much more serious, in-depth, and inclusive deliberation than was allowed by the movers of this text'.

At the 69th Plenary Meeting, Ambassador R. Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN highlighted that over the last four decades, a vocal minority of nay-sayers had held the entire process of Security Council reform hostage. All five permanent members have used the veto over the last 75 years to achieve their respective political ends, asserted India.

'Treat all equally, or give new permanent members veto': India

Urging the West to remedy what ails the Security Council, India asked the UN to make the General Assembly make it more 'representative, credible and legitimate by including more underrepresented voices'.

"It is therefore ironical that the same set of Member States who argue vociferously against ‘piecemeal reform’ in the IGN, are today themselves supporting a piecemeal initiative, which ignores the root cause of the problem. We therefore hope that other piecemeal efforts focusing on aspects of category of membership and working methods of the Council would be treated without any double standards and with a similar yardstick in future," said R. Ravindra.

He added, "In this regard, let me flag what our African Brothers and Sisters have repeatedly stated in the IGN: “ The veto as a matter of principle should be abolished. However, as a matter of common justice, it should be extended to new permanent members so long as it continues to exist.”

The Ambassador also underlined how provisions of this resolution 'tend to relitigate the provisions of the UN Charter'.“This resolution entails structural changes in the relationship between the General Assembly and the Security Council, which will impact the mandates and independence of these two Charter bodies. It will also have an effect on the internal decision-making dynamics of the Council,” Ravindra said.

The resolution titled ‘Standing mandate for a General Assembly debate when a veto is cast in the Security Council’ was moved by Lichtenstein before the UNGA. While it has been long under discussion, the swift adoption is triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Notably, the country is one of the P5 nations and enjoys the much-coveted veto power.