India-Cambodia Hold Defence Cooperation Webinar, Discuss Collaborative Partnership

India held a webinar with Cambodia on Friday, September 25, on the theme of “Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership”. As per reports, the webinar was a part of a series of virtual discussions wherein Indian officials would be interacting with friendly foreign nations is an effort to boost defence exports and achieve defence export target of 5 billion in the next five years.

India boosting defence cooperation with Cambodia

The webinar was attended by senior Indian Defence Ministry officials and Cambodian army officials. As per reports, both sides discussed and spoke about enhancing defence cooperation between India and Cambodia.

During the webinar, various Indian companies are reported to have made presentations on military hardware and equipment like Artillery Systems, Mine Protected Vehicles, Electronic and telecommunication systems and demining equipment. The webinar between India and Cambodia was attended by 200 delegates and 100 virtual stalls had been set up.

Growing security India-Japan ties

In a similar development, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that the defence and security aspect of India and Japan's bilateral relationship was progressing smoothly despite it being a relatively new area of cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar also noted that the recent development in this regard was the signing of reciprocal supply and services agreement. The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) between Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and India’s armed forces were signed by Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki and defence secretary Ajay Kumar in New Delhi last week. India has similar agreements with the US, Australia, France, Oman, and Singapore.

