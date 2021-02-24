'India Can Host Olympics In 6 Months,' Declares Amit Shah At Sardar Patel Sports Enclave

In the latest development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with President Kovind inaugurated the 'Narendra Modi Stadium' in Ahmedabad on Wednesday - it is the world's largest cricket stadium. While speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister said that after combining the sports complex, larger Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and stadium in Ahmedabad, India will be ready to host the Olympics in just 6 months if need be. Pointing towards the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium, Amit Shah said that considering the size of the infrastructure on hand, Ahmedabad will now be known as the Sport City of India.

A momentous day for Indian cricket. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. Watch live! https://t.co/1fzFHwnkNR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 24, 2021

Ahmedabad's giant Motera stadium named 'Narendra Modi Stadium'

Previously known as the Motera stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium which can accommodate over 110,000 spectators (PIB says 132,000), was inaugurated by President Kovind, Home Minister Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and other dignitaries ahead of the India-England pink-ball day-night test match. Unveiling the stadium on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah revealed the govt's plan to make Ahmedabad the sports capital of India and assured to provide all state-of-the-art facilities for sports in the state.

Listing out the pros of the Narendra Modi Stadium, HM Shah noted that it was a golden day in the history of sports in India and hailed the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) for their efforts in creating the stadium. The Union Minister said that the Motera stadium along with the larger Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex and another upcoming facility at Naranpura was capable of holding any big sporting event. Further, HM Shah recalled PM Modi's vision for Gujaratis to be more active in the field of sports and said that the government was now working towards that vision. The BJP leader also noted that a game could resume play after 30 min of delay due to rain in the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium.

"The media room developed is the world's largest and the most high-tech, taking every game to global fans. This media room has the capacity to broadcast games from Sardar Patel complex as well," HM Amit Shah said.

Salient features of Motera cricket stadium

Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad set up by the Gujarat Cricket Association is spread over 63 acres of land. It has a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators surpassing Melbourne Cricket Ground which till now had the largest capacity of 90,000 spectators. The total stadium area is 2,38,714 square metres, which is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together.

A total of 1,14,126 cubic metres of concrete and 13,306 MT of reinforcement quantity was used for building this stadium. The stadium structure has used precast Y columns – the weight of a singly Y column is 260 tonnes which is equivalent to 65 Asiatic elephants. It is important to note here that the renowned Australian architect firm Populous, which designed the Melbourne Cricket Stadium and other stadiums worldwide is the architect for the new stadium. Leading construction company Larsen & Toubro designed and built the new stadium and STUP Consultants is the Project Management Consultant.

The majestic stadium has 11 pitches using red soil and black soil and it is the only stadium in the world to have the same soil surfaces for the main & practice pitches. The cricket ground’s State-of-the Art sub-soil drainage system enables water to be drained off within 30 minutes from the time it stops raining avoiding cancellation of matches due to wet ground.

Changing the traditional high mast floodlights during night cricket, the field of play LED lights fixed along the perimeter of the roof providing shadow-less light are the first of its kind in India. These lights consume 700 units per hour, whereas traditional high mast floodlights would have consumed about 1350 units per hour, thus giving a saving of 45-50% in power consumption.

This is the only cricket stadium in the world to have 4 dressing rooms for the players so that back-to-back games can be played on the same day. Two most modern gymnasiums for the players have also been provided in the dressing room area.

Motera cricket stadium has 76 Corporate Boxes, the largest in the world, having a seating capacity of 25 each. The humungous 55 metres and 35 metres wide pedestrian ramps ensure smooth entry and exit for cricket enthusiasts. The stadium is well connected via large roads as well as the BRTS facility and offers ample parking space for four and two-wheelers. It will soon be connected through MEGA Metro transport mode. It also has a Cricket Academy for the training of promising cricketers, indoor practice pitches, 2 separate practice grounds with a small pavilion area.

