'India Can Play A Role In Peace Process': Afghan Envoy As US Withdraws Troops From Nation

Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum in the last week causing its government some pressure. Following the successful march, the Afghanistan ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay has now said that India can put an end to the violence. The Afghan envoy said that the authorities are ‘concerned’ over the movement.

Afghan envoy: India can play a role in the peace process

Expressing the country’s concern over the recent Taliban movement, Farid Mamundzay has now called for India’s interference in the matter. According to reports, the attacking group on Sunday managed to capture several districts from fleeing Afghan forces. Speaking on the issue, the Afghan envoy said that “it’s time to put an end to the bloodshed of the people.”

Speaking to ANI, Afghanistan Ambassador to India said, “Taliban have managed to capture many centres of the districts. They capture the capital of the district. We are concerned about it since they have intensified their military. It is time to put an end to the bloodshed of people. After their withdrawal, this was expected that we would be going through a difficult period. We are not heading to a dark age. We need to remember that there were 40+ NATO member countries fighting a war on terror.”

Speaking about Pakistan’s role, Farid Mamundzay said, “We have always said that the presence of Shuras in Pakistan has been something of great concern to us. Their families still live there. They have the support and infrastructure currently present in Pakistan, we would want to see that changed.” He went on to say that India has been generous to the Afghan government in providing help. He also said that they are expecting India’s intervention in the issue.

Farid Mamundzay said, “India has been a major partner. It can play a constructive role in our peace process, together with other regional actors. India can utilise its convening power to put more pressure on the Taliban through diplomatic channels to come to the negotiating table.” Earlier in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on July 2, the Afghan Ambassador had spoken about how India can play a constructive role in neutralising the terror activities of the Taliban in line with concerns of various countries.

IMAGE: PTI/ ANI