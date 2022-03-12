India-Canada To Unlock Full Potential Of Bilateral Trade With Relaunch Of CEPA

India and Canada on Friday agreed to relaunch the negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both the countries also agreed to consider an interim agreement or an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) to realise the full trade potential between both countries.



"India-Canada today agreed to re-launch the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations to unlock bilateral trade potential and to consider Interim Agreement or Early Progress Trade Agreement," said, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.



Both countries agreed to close the interim trade deal or the EPTA early, which would pave the way for CEPA. The deal shall include high-level commitments in goods, services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, and dispute settlement, and may also cover any other areas mutually agreed upon, according to the joint statement at the conclusion of the 5th India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade & Investment.





CEPA To Enhance Economic Co-operation Between India and Canada



India and Canada agreed to actively engage in recognising Canada's systems approach to pest risk management in pulses access to the Canadian markets for Indian agricultural goods like sweet corn, baby corn and banana, etc. Canada also agreed to speed up the Indian request for giving Conformity Verification Body (CVB) status to APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) to facilitate the export of Indian organic products. India and Canada emphasised on collaborating in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and critical and rare earth minerals as well as in areas like tourism, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and mining.



The CEPA related conversations kicked off in 2010, however, without much development. The latest round of negotiations were held in August 2017 in New Delhi. At that time, "Constructive discussions were held on various issues, including cross-border trade in goods and services, e-commerce, telecommunications, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, as well as technical barriers to trade" as mentioned in the Canadian Government website.



Canada is India’s 31st largest market, with just $3 billion or 0.88 percent of India’s total outbound shipments in April-January 2021-22. India recently signed CEPA with UAE and the plan is to sign similar treaties with many other countries. While the objectives of signing CEPA may differ depending on the countries, the overarching aim is to liberalise trade and services between parties.



