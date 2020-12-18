India Cancels All 70 Events Planned To Mark 70th Year Of China Ties; Reorients To Taiwan

Days after China "cancelled" plans to jointly launch commemorative stamps with India to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, India has cancelled all 70 such diplomatic events planned with its Eastern neighbour. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has now decided to ramp up cultural relations with Taiwan, a bitter rival of China.

A number of events were planned on the 70th diplomatic anniversary of China and India's relationship after Xi Jinping and PM Modi had met last year in Chennai but post-Galwan Valley clash, India has decided to cancel these events, Dinesh K Patnaik, DG ICCR told Republic Media Network. Many of these events were to be organised in China.

China's State Post Bureau has decided to cancel its plan to jointly launch commemorative stamps with India, state-run CGTN-TV reported on December 8, quoting a statement by the bureau without mentioning the date of the event. No reason was given for the decision, the report said.

'This is factually incorrect': India

India soon clarified the issue after Beijing tried to blame New Delhi saying that the latter had not given "feedback" for the launch. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the claim was "factually incorrect".

"Joint release of commemorative stamps to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China was one of the activities agreed with the Chinese side last year. However, there had been no discussion on any launch date with any Chinese authorities for this activity," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during his weekly briefing. The MEA said, "We have also seen the Chinese embassy's tweet suggesting that this event was cancelled by the Chinese side on account of no feedback given by the Indian side before the launch time agreed by both - this is factually incorrect."

Regarding cancellation of joint issue of commemorative stamp to mark 70th anni of dipl ties btw #China & #India, the reason is Indian side had not given feedback before launch time agreed by both sides. China State Post Bureau made the notice according to customary practices. — Ji Rong (@ChinaSpox_India) December 9, 2020

In November 2019, India and China finalised 70 celebratory activities in 2020 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries with a host of cultural, religious and trade promotion activities besides military exchanges.

READ | Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Alwar in Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

MEA on Ladakh standoff

Meanwhile, India on Thursday hoped that further discussions with China will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a media briefing the two sides continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and these discussions have helped both sides to enhance understanding of each other's positions.

READ | 3 TMC Netas quit from state bodies after Suvendu Adhikari's exit; BJP throws 'nephew' jibe

Srivastava, when asked about the next round of Sino-India military and diplomatic talks on the over seven-month-long border standoff, did not give a direct reply but said India expects that further talks will help in reaching an agreement for complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh..

READ | Agriculture Minister writes letter to farmers with 8-point assurance, exposes Oppn's lies

READ | Rahul Gandhi attended 2 of 14 meetings; insulted defence panel with walkout: Javadekar

(With agency inputs)