India Capable Of Solving Own Problems, Don’t Interfere: VP Naidu To 'neighbour' Countries

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, without naming Pakistan, has advised neighbouring countries not to interfere in internal matters of India as India is capable of solving problems on its own. VP Naidu made these remarks while addressing students of IIM Jammu at the 3rd and 4th convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

“Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. We are of the opinion, we are capable of solving our problems. No country for that matter has any business to interfere or make comments on the internal affairs of any country. We are capable of solving our problems and we all believe in democracy. If you are really civilized, you are not expected to interfere in the affairs of other countries. I advise some friends who are trying to unasked advice, to confine themselves to domestic problems. We are capable of taking care of our own problems, they didn't worry about us. I am very clear about this,” Naidu said.

This comes as an important statement as Pakistan has always been meddling in the Internal Affairs of India especially Jammu and Kashmir, despite the Indian side making it very clear to Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India and talks will only happen on Pakistan’s Illegally Occupied Kashmir (PoK) where Pakistan is unleashing new atrocities on people of PoK.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in August 2019, days after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A said, "People from Pakistan say there should be talks between India and Pakistan. What should we talk about? What’s the issue on which there should be talks? Why should there be talks? If there are to be any talks with Pakistan, they will happen only when Pakistan stops supporting terror from its soil. Until then, there’s no reason for any talks, Also, in future, if talks are held with Pakistan, they will be on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and no other issue”.

It is pertinent to mention that after 24-25 February when Indian Pakistan agreed to abide by the ceasefire agreement, Pakistani political and military leadership gave some soft signals of moving ahead and having cordial relations with India but all went in vain when Pakistan once again raked up the issue of Kashmir saying, “Unless decision of 05 August 2019 is not reconsidered by India, it won’t be possible to bring relations to normal”