India Carries Out Successful Training Launch Of Agni-3 Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

India on November 23 carried out the successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, the ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of Strategic Forces Command. "The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system," the Defence ministry said.

The Agni-3, an intermediate-range ballistic missile, was inducted into service in 2011 as the successor of the Agni-2. Agni III has a range of 3,000 to 5,000 kilometres and can reach targets in-depth inside neighbouring countries including Pakistan and China.

Agni-3, which is a two-stage ballistic missile, is capable of nuclear delivery. It is designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is equipped with sophisticated navigation, an advanced onboard computer system and guidance and control systems. Agni 3 can withstand greater vibration, noise and heat.

India successfully test-fires Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile

In October, India successfully test-fired the Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile off the coast of Odisha. During the flight, the new generation Agni prime travelled the maximum range and met all test objectives.

"Performance of system has been validated using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking systems deployed at different locations including two down range ships at the terminal point to cover entire trajectory," the Defence official had said.

Agni Prime, which is a new-generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles, has improved parameters, including manoeuvring and accuracy. It has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.

