India Celebrates 74th Republic Day: Everything That Happened For The Very First Time

India's 74th Republic Day comes at a time the world's largest democracy is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the grand Independence Day celebrations set to come later this year. As such, Republic Day 2023 came with many firsts, not only in terms of grandeur but also in terms of being an indicator of how Indian society has transformed over the last seven decades. India's 74th Republic Day celebrations was one of many firsts. Here is a list of things that happened for the very first time:

Republic Day celebrations were held on Kartavya Path for the first time. While the route is the same, the British-era road earlier known as Rajpath, was renamed Kartavya Path in September 2022. The renaming was intended to alter the perception of governance from 'Raj' - ruling to 'Kartavya' - responsibility.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest at India's Republic Day parade. This was the first time an Egyptian head of state has come to India as Republic Day chief guest. A 144-member contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces marched in the parade.

President Droupadi Murmu , India's first tribal president, delivered her first address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day. She said India has come a long way in terms of gender equality. "Women's empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow's India", she added.

The all-women contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was one of the centerpieces of the Republic Day celebrations this year. Women also formed part of other marching contingents, including thos of the Navy. Three women and six Agniveers -- soldiers in the first batch of the new armed services recruitment scheme -- made up the Naval contingent, which was led by a female officer.

On Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, " "I wish that we move forward together to fulfil the dreams of the country's great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"

A total of 23 tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories and six from different ministeries and departments rolled down the Kartavya Path to showcase the nation's rich cultural legacy, economic prosperity, and strong internal and external security.

The parade was brightened and invigorated by 479 cultural performances by performers nominated at the country's Vande Bharatam dance competition. The cultural extravaganza's subject was "Nari Shakti," which was performed by 326 female dancers, skillfully supported by 153 male dancers. Through the use of the five elements of earth, water, air, space, and fire, they performed classical, folk, and contemporary fusion dances that illustrated the "power of women."