India Celebrates 74th Republic Day: Everything That Happened For The Very First Time

Image: ANI
India's 74th Republic Day comes at a time the world's largest democracy is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the grand Independence Day celebrations set to come later this year. As such, Republic Day 2023 came with many firsts, not only in terms of grandeur but also in terms of being an indicator of how Indian society has transformed over the last seven decades. India's 74th Republic Day celebrations was one of many firsts. Here is a list of things that happened for the very first time:
On Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, " "I wish that we move forward together to fulfil the dreams of the country's great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"
A total of 23 tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories and six from different ministeries and departments rolled down the Kartavya Path to showcase the nation's rich cultural legacy, economic prosperity, and strong internal and external security.
The parade was brightened and invigorated by 479 cultural performances by performers nominated at the country's Vande Bharatam dance competition. The cultural extravaganza's subject was "Nari Shakti," which was performed by 326 female dancers, skillfully supported by 153 male dancers. Through the use of the five elements of earth, water, air, space, and fire, they performed classical, folk, and contemporary fusion dances that illustrated the "power of women."