India Celebrates 75 Years Of United Nations With Commemorative Postage Stamp

On Friday, October 23 Central government released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. The stamp was launched at an event attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as the chief guest.

Read: United Nations Human Rights Office Closely Monitoring Thailand Protests

'A fitting tribute': Jaishankar

At the event, the EAM Jaishankar said, "As a founding member of the United Nations, India has invested to United Nations ideals with heart and soul -- right from the crafting of the principles of the UN charter to being in the forefront of keeping the peace."

Jaishankar also is reported to have added that the United Nations was the world's biggest and most important deliberative organisation and noted that in the 75 years of its existence it had served as a crucial platform for nations to come together.

Read: India Invested Deeply In Success Of United Nations: Jaishankar

Jaishankar went on to add, "Today's initiative is also special and a befitting tribute, as it comes on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding day of the UN... The United Nations Postal Administration have also released stamps on themes that now resonate beyond India and Indians - such as the International Day of Non-Violence in 2009, the International Day of Yoga in 2017, Deepawali Stamps in 2018, as well as for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary Stamp which was released last year."

The External Minister, in his closing remark, stated that we should all strive to make the United Nations the best it can possibly be. Earlier last month, the United Nations hosted the 75th UN General Assembly. In a first, this year's General Assembly was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. World leaders sent in pre-recorded messages which were played during the limited gathering in UNGA's New York headquarters.

(With ANI inputs, Image ANI)

Read: Saudi Arabia Fails To Join United Nations Human Rights Council, China Gets A Seat

Read: United Nations Calls On Turkish Authorities To Shut Down Varosha Beach In Cypriot Area