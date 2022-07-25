Draupadi Murmu on Monday, July 25, was sworn in as the President of India making her the 15th President of the country. She took the oath at the age of 64, making her the youngest and India’s first president to be born after Independence.

Droupadi Murmu created history on July 21 by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the country's President. She secured a massive 6,76,803 votes, i.e 64.03% of the total votes compared to joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha who got 3,80,117 votes.

Watch the oath-taking ceremony below:

#WATCH | From humble beginnings to India's 1st citizen: Drouapdi Murmu takes oath as the 15th and youngest President of Independent India



Tune in here - https://t.co/2Wr1hRWvWI pic.twitter.com/3I3eFW73N5 — Republic (@republic) July 25, 2022

Social media flooded with congratulatory messages as Droupadi Murmu takes oath

A celebratory mood engulfed the nation as Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected to the President's office and congratulatory messages started pouring in after her oath-taking ceremony.

Take a look at some messages below:

Indian democracy has made a great history, It is a great victory of India's democracy, history as well as a victory of humanity, Congratulations Madam Droupadi Murmu on being elected #PresidentofIndia #DraupadiMurmu #द्रोपदी_मुर्मू_जी @BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/CwfLf1Qpel — Abhay Khopade (@AbhayKhopade) July 25, 2022

Congratulations Madam President Smt #DraupadiMurmu



Your journey is an inspiration for every Indian



A moment that will go down as most significant in history where the Republic was reclaimed from power elites & handed back to the people - People’s President.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/avTOioU8CJ — VIREN KHAMBHALA🚩🇮🇳 (@ipsvirenk1318) July 25, 2022

Pride of Odisha

Proud for Nation

Smt. Draupadi Murmu takes oath as the Hon’ble 15th President of India .



She is the 1st ever Tribal and the 2nd woman President of India.



Vande Utkal Janani@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/jeUuVCRbrw — MAHENDRA ROUT (@MahendraRout3) July 25, 2022

Your values & roots which you still uphold brought you here Ma’am, many congratulations to the The President of India 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #DraupadiMurmu Ji 🇮🇳 https://t.co/oZT9kCL4ZW — Sumi🇮🇳 (@Sumi_Scorpio) July 25, 2022

This is not an only victory of newly elected president of india smt draupadi murmu ji but this is victory of entire nation and our greatest democracy. This is an example where very common citizen of India is becoming head of the state of India. proud to be Indian, jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fxvaGhoEGv — Preet Nariya (@NariyaPreet) July 25, 2022

'A reflection of the dreams & capabilities of crores of women'

In her inaugural address, President Droupadi Murmu recalled that her political career started in the 50th year of Independence. Talking about the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, she exuded confidence in India reaching greater heights. She said, "Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility. I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India"

She further said, "Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfil those dreams," Droupadi Murmu observed. She added, "Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women".

Droupadi Murmu was elected as an MLA on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket twice from the Rairangpur constituency, in 2000 and 2004. In 2007, she was awarded the 'Nilakanth Award for The Best MLA of the year 2007' by the Legislative Assembly of Odisha. During the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJP coalition government in Odisha, Murmu served as a minister in the Commerce and Transport department and subsequently in the Fisheries and Animal Resources department between 2000 and 2004. Murmu was sworn in as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand in the year 2015 and held the position till 2021.