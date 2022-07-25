Last Updated:

'Victory of democracy' | India Celebrates As Droupadi Murmu Becomes First Tribal Woman To Take Oath As President

A celebratory mood engulfed the nation as Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected to the President's office.

Droupadi Murmu becomes India's youngest president

Draupadi Murmu on Monday, July 25, was sworn in as the President of India making her the 15th President of the country. She took the oath at the age of 64, making her the youngest and India’s first president to be born after Independence. 

Droupadi Murmu created history on July 21 by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the country's President. She secured a massive 6,76,803 votes, i.e 64.03% of the total votes compared to joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha who got 3,80,117 votes. 

Watch the oath-taking ceremony below:

Social media flooded with congratulatory messages as Droupadi Murmu takes oath

A celebratory mood engulfed the nation as Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected to the President's office and congratulatory messages started pouring in after her oath-taking ceremony. 

Take a look at some messages below:    

'A reflection of the dreams & capabilities of crores of women'

In her inaugural address, President Droupadi Murmu recalled that her political career started in the 50th year of Independence. Talking about the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, she exuded confidence in India reaching greater heights. She said, "Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility. I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India"

She further said, "Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfil those dreams," Droupadi Murmu observed. She added, "Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women". 

Droupadi Murmu was elected as an MLA on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket twice from the Rairangpur constituency, in 2000 and 2004. In 2007, she was awarded the 'Nilakanth Award for The Best MLA of the year 2007' by the Legislative Assembly of Odisha. During the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJP coalition government in Odisha, Murmu served as a minister in the Commerce and Transport department and subsequently in the Fisheries and Animal Resources department between 2000 and 2004. Murmu was sworn in as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand in the year 2015 and held the position till 2021.

