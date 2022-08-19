Last Updated:

India Celebrates Janmashtami With Vigour, CM Shinde & Fadnavis Mark Dahi Handi In Mumbai

India celebrates Krishna Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashtami and Janmashtami, to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. 

Written By
Astha Singh
Krishna Janmashtami 2022
1/9
Image: ANI

Krishna Janmashtami 2022
2/9
Image: AP

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Dahi Handi is celebrated where govindas (often young men and boys) gather to form a human pyramid and are seen breaking clay pots filled with Dahi (Curd).

Krishna Janmashtami 2022
3/9
Image: AP

Devotees take part in a Dahi Handi competition during the Janmashtami celebrations.  

Krishna Janmashtami 2022
4/9
Image: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde takes part in Dahi Handi celebrations at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022
5/9
Image: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attends Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022
6/9
Image: ANI

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis visits ISKCON temple in Delhi and offered prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022
7/9
Image: ANI

In Kerala, children dressed up as Lord Krishna and participated in the procession in Kozhikode on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022
8/9
Image: ANI

Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Janmashtami at Ganpatyar temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022
9/9
Image: ANI

In Telangana, devotees throng the ISKCON temple in Hyderabad on the occasion of Janmashtami.

