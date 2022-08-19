India Celebrates Janmashtami With Vigour, CM Shinde & Fadnavis Mark Dahi Handi In Mumbai

Quick links:
India celebrates Krishna Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashtami and Janmashtami, to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna.
On the occasion of Janmashtami, Dahi Handi is celebrated where govindas (often young men and boys) gather to form a human pyramid and are seen breaking clay pots filled with Dahi (Curd).
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde takes part in Dahi Handi celebrations at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attends Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami.
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis visits ISKCON temple in Delhi and offered prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami.
In Kerala, children dressed up as Lord Krishna and participated in the procession in Kozhikode on the occasion of Janmashtami.