India Celebrates National Mathematics Day; Know About Its History & Significance

India observes National Mathematics Day every year on December 2022 to recognise the work of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The mathematics genius, Ramanujan was born in the Erode city of Tamil Nadu on 22 December 1887.
In honour of Ramanujan, former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh made the declaration at Madras University in February 2012. This day is celebrated to promote awareness about the importance of mathematics and the contribution of Ramanujan in the world of mathematics.
The National Mathematics Day is significant because of Srinivasa Ramanujan's contribution to mathematics. Today, people all around the world are aware of his life and achievements. A film based on his life titled The Man Who Knew Infinity, starring Dev Patel as Ramanujan was released in 2015. It was based on Robert Kanigel's 1991 book of the same name. Numerous educational events are held at schools and universities throughout the country.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan calling him "one of the most brilliant mathematicians".
Tribute to the Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Man who knew Infinity, one of the most brilliant mathematicians of 20th century on his birth anniversary. #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/ICsn3WGwtv— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 22, 2022
Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar paid his tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan and hailed his contributions to complex analysis and theories in mathematics that have changed the world forever.
My tributes to one of the greatest mathematician of all times, #SrinivasaRamanujan on his birth anniversary.— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 22, 2022
His contributions to complex analysis, number theory, infinite series and continued fractions, changed the world forever.#NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/CaDWWfXChg
Taking to Twitter Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also paid his tribute to mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan
Humble tributes to legendary mathematician #SrinivasaRamanujan on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #NationalMathematicsDay. His contributions to number theory, infinite series and other areas of mathematics will continue to inspire scholars and young minds for generations. pic.twitter.com/1zK8WK7U3Q— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 22, 2022
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted, "Remembering the renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan Ji on his birth anniversary. Being a natural genius, he certainly was “the man who knew infinity”. He will always be remembered for his valuable contribution to the field of Mathematics".
Remembering the renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan Ji on his birth anniversary.— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 22, 2022
Being a natural genius, he certainly was “the man who knew infinity”. He will always be remembered for his valuable contribution to the field of Mathematics.#NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/hzTcxtj4dU
“I owe everything to Goddess Namagiri Thayar of Namakkal who leaves these formulae on my tongue in my dreams.”— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) December 22, 2022
“An equation for me has no meaning unless it expresses a thought of God.” - #SrinivasaRamanujan #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/7HpNH0sKDX
Srinivasa Ramanujan was a great son of India and one of the greatest mathematicians, the world has ever seen.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 22, 2022
In 2011, to mark the 125th Birth Anniversary of the great Math wizard, PM Dr Manmohan Singh announced 22nd Dec to be observed as #NationalMathematicsDay.
Our homage🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kbxY34GYIS