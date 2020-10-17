India, Chile Hold First Joint Commission Meeting; Discuss Wide Range Of Issues

India and Chile conducted their first joint commission meeting on Friday, October 17 and discussed boosting their friendly ties in a wide range of fields including trade and commerce, agriculture, health and social security, defence, and space. As per reports, the meeting was held virtually and was co-chaired by EAM S Jaishankar and his Chilean counterpart Andres Allamand Zavala. In addition to this, both sides noted that the joint commission will be beneficial for the development of Chile and India relations.

India-Chile relations

Thank FM @allamand for co-chairing the first session of India-Chile Joint Commission Meeting. Reviewed our cooperation in trade, investment, defence, space, agriculture, pharmaceutical, mining and education. pic.twitter.com/pCH62X6ud5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2020

India also welcomed Chile's decision to choose India as a priority nation in its foreign policy. As per reports, Chile is also planning to open a Consulate General in Mumbai. A Ministry of External Affairs press release said that both sides reviewed the recent developments in India-Chile relations.

"Both sides discussed the future trajectory of their wide-ranging engagements. They agreed to add new momentum to the relations of the two countries in the fields of trade and commerce, agriculture, health and social security, defence, apace, science and technology, energy, mining, culture and education, disaster management and cooperation in Antarctica amongst others," read the MEA press release.

As per reports, both the countries exchanged views on many global and regional issues and held had a high-level discussion in over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to this, the External Affairs Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat for through self-resilience to shape up the Indian economy. He invited Chile to take advantage of India's new economic capacities and growing market.

(With ANI Inputs - Image: S Jaishankar/Twitter)