India-China 14th Round Of Talks On LAC Disengagement Likely In December Second Half

In a bid to straighten out the ongoing stand-off on the LAC (Line of Actual Control), India and China are likely to hold corps commander level talks in the second half of December. Notably, this will be the 14th round of talks.

"The invitation for the 14th round of talks has to come from the Chinese side. It is likely that the talks would be held in the second half of December," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Sources asserted that the timing would be suitable for India as Indian forces would be busy celebrating the golden victory year (50th anniversary) of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war till December 16.

So far, 13 rounds of talks have taken place between New Delhi and Beijing to resolve the LAC standoff. The two sides are finding a solution for the Hot Springs friction that emerged following Chinese aggression last year.

"The friction points on the banks of the Pangong lake and Gogra heights have been resolved but Hot Springs remains to be addressed," the sources said.

India demands resolution of DBO and CNN junction

India has also been demanding the resolution of the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) area and Charding-Ninglung Nallah (CNN) junction which has been there before the April-May time frame last year and is considered to be a legacy issue.

India retaliated strongly to Chinese aggression and checked its actions at multiple locations after the People's Liberation Army (PLA) managed to spring an initial surprise.

20 Jawans were martyred in a violent face-off between Ind-Chinese troops at LAC's Galwan Valley. Casualties were also reported on the Chinese side. India has been working to establish peace but has maintained a high level of preparedness to deal with any misadventure by Chinese troops.

Meanwhile, China has increased its activities in the regions opposite Ladakh close to LAC. In response, India has also made rapid progress in terms of roads and habitats for troops.

