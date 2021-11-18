India, China Agree On Complete Military Disengagement Along LAC In WMCC Meet

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the 23rd meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Thursday. In the meeting, both India and China agreed for 14th round of talks and also agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while abiding by bilateral agreements.

In an official statement released, the MEA said, "The two sides recalled the agreement between External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of China during their meeting in September in Dushanbe that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Accordingly, the two sides had candid and in-depth discussions on the situation along the LAC in Western Sector of India-China Border Areas and also reviewed the developments since the last meeting of the Senior Commanders of both sides which was held on 10th October 2021.

In this regard they agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquility.

The two sides also agreed that both sides should in the interim also continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident."