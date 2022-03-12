India-China Agree To Maintain Stability On Ground, Sustain Dialogue At 15th Round Of Talks

India and China held their 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Friday, March 11. During the discussion, the two sides carried forward their talks from the previous round held on January 12 for a resolution of relevant issues along LAC in the Western Sector, an Indian Army Spokesperson told ANI.

Agreeing to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels, India and China had a detailed exchange of views promising to maintain security and stability on the ground. The two sides also reaffirmed that a resolution at the earliest would restore peace and tranquillity in the region, the spokesperson said.

"They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Western Sector & facilitate progress in bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on ground in Western Sector in the interim," said the Indian Army Spokesperson.

"They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest: Indian Army Spokesperson on the 15th round of China-India Corps Commander level meeting," the spokesperson added.

The 14th round of talks between Indian and Chinese officials, which took place on 12 January 2022, did not result in any breakthrough to help resolve the row in the remaining friction points. "The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," a joint statement issued after the 14th round of talks said.

India-China LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway.

This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Several rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the border crisis.