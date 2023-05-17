India-China Army Officials Meet At Daulat Beg Oldie Along LAC

The Indian and Chinese armies held discussions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Tuesday in the Daulat Beg Oldie area. The talks were at the Major General level. A few weeks have passed since the two parties engaged in the 18th round of Corps Commander discussions in the Eastern Ladakh sector, ANI reported.

Long-standing tensions exist between both the parties in the DBO sector, and despite a three-year standoff and numerous rounds of negotiations, the issues have not been resolved. Chinese aggressiveness and a large-scale army buildup targeting Indian positions on the LAC in eastern Ladakh resulted in the start of the current standoff in 2020.

The Indian side has additionally deployed a large number of troops and built up its infrastructure rapidly. De-escalation and legacy concerns of the Depsang Plains and Demchok were probably covered in the most recent meetings between the two parties, which took place on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)