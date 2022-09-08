Ahead of a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan, India and China on Thursday issued a joint statement on the Ladakh standoff, informing that the troops of both the countries have started to disengage in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings.

The statement released by the Defense Ministry said, "On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas."

This comes nearly a month after Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar asserted that India's relationship with China is going through a 'difficult phase' as Beijing disregards its agreements of not bringing troops into prohibited areas. Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jaishankar stated, "Right now it's no secret, we're going through a very difficult phase mainly because we had agreements with China going back to the 1990s, which prohibit bringing massive troops into the prohibited areas, they've disregarded that."

In July, the two sides held the 16th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. Earlier, the two sides met for talks in March.

India-China standoff

Both countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hotsprings, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020. Though India acknowledged the deaths of at least 20 soldiers, the Chinese never admitted the casualties it had faced.