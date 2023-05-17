India-China Border Standoff: Major General Level Talks On LAC Row held At Daulat Beg Oldie

Having entered the fourth year of their ongoing standoff, India and China on May 16 held joint-level talks, which were conducted to resolve the pending issues at the Line Of Actual Control (LAC). This conflict betweent the two nations has been going on since the 2020 Ladakh clash. This meeting comes a few weeks after the two sides held the 18th round of Corps Commander Talks in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

Indian Army and Chinese Army Major General Level talks were held at the Daulat Beg Oldie sector in Ladakh. The two sides discussed ways to resolve the ongoing standoff between the two sides which was routine.

About the Major General Level Talks

The Daulat Beg Oldie sector has witnessed much tension between the two neighbours. For a long time, issues related to boundary recognition have remained unresolved between the two nations. Talks have been held multiple times since the Galwan Valley Border clash of 2020 in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and many Chinese soldiers were also killed.



The ongoing Ladakh standoff began in 2020, following Chinese aggression and amassing of troops at Indian positions along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC). India also deployed its troops and weaponry along the LAC. Heavy infrastructure like Roads, helipads, airfields and bases were constructed by both countries to challenge and acquire territories that both sides claimed belonged to them. The Indian side has additionally deployed a large number of troops and built up its infrastructure rapidly.



In the last leg of talks, the two sides discussed de-escalation and the legacy of issues of Depsang plains and Demchok in the talks held on Sunday. The meeting was crucial as it took place just before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence minister’s meet. India looks to de-escalate tensions and take back areas in the region which have been illegally occupied by China.



After several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks, a small disengagement was reached in August 2021. During this time the forces on both sides had pulled back troops from the Gogra Hot Spring sectors. The stand-off between both sides continues to remain at many friction points in the Eastern Ladakh region and talks are going on between both sides to de-escalate the tensions peacefully.