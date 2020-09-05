EAM Jaishankar Tells Arnab: 'India-China Can Co-exist But Settlements Must Be Honoured'

Providing an insider's perspective on India's relation with China amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that both countries can co-exist. Explaining the situation at the border that led to the violent clash at Galwan on June 15, he said that China attempted to unilaterally change the status quo. He observed that India and China have to talk at the ground level, diplomatic level, and political level to settle matters but highlighted that the principles of the settlement must be honoured by both sides.

"I think it is important for both India and China to realise if we reach an accommodation, there is a very good ability to co-exist without reaching the situation as we faced now. If we don't do that, it will hurt both countries as you can't talk of an Asian age with India and China at odds at each other. There are powerful reasons to get along with each other. I don't think what we have seen through this year has helped China. My statements stand - don't seek to alter the status quo, observe the agreement. If Indian soldiers get killed in Galwan, it will affect the relationship. The rest of India can't be impervious to it. "

India-China recent clashes

On 31 August, the Indian Army said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on Aug 29-30. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said. Earlier on June 15, 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place amid de-escalation process at the Galwan Valley.

