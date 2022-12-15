India-China Clash Exclusive: Indian Army’s Outpost Yenkey Was On PLA's Target, Say Sources

Republic TV on Wednesday arrived close to the Indio-China clash site along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) days after the face-off took place in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Republic TV's exclusive coverage from LAC

In an exclusive coverage from LAC, the team of Republic Media Network arrived at the Yangtze region which is 6.5 km near the area where the clash actually took place. Google maps confirmed the location and it was next to the Bum La Pass which is the meeting point of both the Army. However, due to security reasons, the forward areas were restricted.

According to the sources, the Indian Army’s outpost Yenkey was the target of the PLA as they planned to capture the post located in the Yangtse area of the Tawang Sector. The PLA soldiers came from their post which is opposite the Indian Army's Yenkey post and the distance among them was only 1 km. Over the past decade, PLA has made several attempts to capture the Yenkey post of the Indian Army but has remained unsuccessful. The very recent attempts were made in 2016 and then in October last year. Notably, after October 2021 Indian Armed forces made almost mirror deployment in numbers to that of the Chinese side.

#BREAKING | Republic reports LIVE from 6.5 km to LAC.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/1LoKOjbhNy — Republic (@republic) December 15, 2022

India's Strategy Stunned China During Tawang Face-off

India left China stunned during the LAC face-off as its deployment of reinforcements within 30 minutes of the attack left the PLA stunned and forced them to retreat.

According to sources, the clash broke out between 2:45 to 3:15 am on December 9 and the Indian side managed to deploy reinforcement swiftly by 3:30 am. The Chinese troops tried to take advantage of the dense forest, heavy snowfall, and darkness of night during the change of Indian units deployed within the area. They were carrying taser guns along with wooden clubs, spikes, and monkey fists, sources reveal.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops didn't have any taser guns but were carrying other types of equipment that were more than the reinforcements of the PLA, and hence, they managed to push them back out of the Indian territory. Notably, a similar attempt was made by China in the same area in 2016 when more than 200+ PLA soldiers tried to advance but were pushed back by the Indian Army without any physical clashes.