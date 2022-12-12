India-China Clash LIVE: Troops Engage In Faceoff In Tawang, Both Sides Suffer Injuries

AIMIM reacted to reports of a clash between India and China in Tawang, with its chief Asaduddin Owaisi calling it worrying and alarming. On Twitter, Owaisi questioned the government for not informing the Parliament about the face-off with the disgruntled neighbour in spite of the Parliament being in session.

"The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?" Owaisi asked.