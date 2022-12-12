India-China Clash LIVE: Troops Engage In Faceoff In Tawang, Both Sides Suffer Injuries

Quick links:
In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.
AIMIM reacted to reports of a clash between India and China in Tawang, with its chief Asaduddin Owaisi calling it worrying and alarming. On Twitter, Owaisi questioned the government for not informing the Parliament about the face-off with the disgruntled neighbour in spite of the Parliament being in session.
"The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?" Owaisi asked.
The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament.I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue.— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 12, 2022
Sources say that it was an attempt by China to take over the strategic heights. 5 battalion strength was brought by the Chinese to capture the 17,000 feet peak - around 1000 Chinese soldiers came prepared.
Congress reacted to a clash between the soldiers of India and China in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, the grand-old party wrote, "The time has come for the government to leave its wavering attitude and explain to China in a stern tone that its actions will not be tolerated."
अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तवांग सेक्टर में भारत-चीन के सैनिकों के बीच झड़प की खबर है।— Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2022
वक्त आ गया है कि सरकार ढुलमुल रवैया छोड़कर सख्त लहजे में चीन को समझाए कि उसकी यह हरकत बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।
Indian troops in the area of face-off in Tawang gave a befitting response to Chinese troops. The number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers. Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect the Indian side also to be well prepared, say sources.
At least 6 soldiers were injured in the India-China clash in the Tawang sector. They were taken to Guwahati for treatment, said sources privy to the incident.
As a follow up to the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.
Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.
