India-China Commander Level Talks Conclude, Both Agree To Stay In Close Contact

Seeking to resolve the three-year-old military standoff, India and China held the 18th round of corps commander-level talks on Sunday, April 23 at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The 18th round of military talks took place ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's visit to India next week to attend a key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation being hosted by New Delhi under its presidency of the grouping.

India, China hold 18th round of corps commander talks

Sources have said that the commander-level talks have concluded on a note where the two countries have agreed to stay in close contact and have also agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. From the Indian side, the meeting was led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali and an equivalent rank officer from the Chinese side was taking place in the eastern Ladakh sector, according to Defence sources.

The meeting took place after a gap of five months. The last meeting between the two sides at the Corps Commander level was held in December last year.

According to sources, the Indian side insisted on resolving the issues at the remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh as soon as possible. The corps commander-level talks started to resolve the matters between the two sides in the eastern Ladakh area after the Chinese side tried to alter the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by aggressively moving forward with heavy weaponry and a large number of troops in 2020 during the initial period of the Covid pandemic. However, the two sides have disengaged, and have moved to new positions to avoid confrontations.

Chinese side does not seem to be in a hurry to resolve the issues

However, the Chinese side does not seem to be in a hurry to resolve the issues and is not allowing any forward movement to take place on the legacy issues like the Depsang plains.

The Chinese side has been blocking Indian patrols to move to their patrolling points in that sector for a long time now. The chances of de-escalation in near future by the two sides don’t seem very bright and the Indian side is continuing to deploy heavily in the area to guard against any Chinese attempts to alter the status quo as they keep trying to do, according to sources.

Last year in December, Indian troops thwarted one such attempt in Yangtse when a Chinese contingent was forcefully pushed back to its area after they tried to come to Indian positions on the LAC there.