India, China Conclude 14th Round Of Corps Commander-level Talks Over Ladakh Standoff

The 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China at the Chushul-Moldo border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, concluded on Wednesday, January 12. A joint press release of the talks stated that the meeting was attended by representatives from both sides' defence and foreign affairs establishments. The two sides had an open and in-depth discussion about how to resolve the concerns along the LAC in the Western Sector.

As per the release, both sides agreed to follow the State Leaders' direction and endeavour to resolve the lingering concerns as soon as possible. This would aid in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector, as well as improvement in bilateral ties, they noted. The two countries also agreed to build on recent accomplishments and make concerted efforts to maintain security and stability in the Western Sector, notably during the winter season.

Two sides agreed to maintain continuous communication & dialogue

It should be mentioned here that the two sides agreed to maintain continuous communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels in order to find a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining concerns. In this regard, it was also agreed to hold the next round of Commanders' talks as soon as possible, the release stated. The 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks was held on October 10 last year.

Galwan Valley clash in 2020

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in June 2020, resulting in the loss of lives on both sides. The conflict erupted following the transgression by China's Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in the Galwan Valley. So far, 14 rounds of military talks and several diplomatic parleys have been held between New Delhi and Beijing, but the concerns are yet to be fully resolved along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Image: PTI