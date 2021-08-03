India-China Disengage Troops In Gogra Post Corps Commander Meet; More Withdrawals To Come

After the conclusion of the 12th India-China Corps Commander Level talks, the two countries disengaged troops from the patrolling point 17A, one of the friction points between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region. During the talks, both India and China had an agreement to disengage from PP-17A also known as Gogra. Talks on disengagement on other friction points including the PP-15 (Hot Springs) and the Depsang plains are, however, going to continue between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that this disengagement is the first one after February this year, when the two countries disengaged from the banks of Pangong Lake.

India- China issue joint statement

India and China on Monday issued a Joint statement pertaining to the talks that were held on July 31 in Chushul-Moldo on the Line of Actual Control. In the joint statement, the two countries asserted that their 'candid and in-depth exchange' relating to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas was 'constructive'. "They (India and China) agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations," the joint statement stated. "The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity," the statement added.

Joint press release of the 12th round of India-China Corps Commander level meetinghttps://t.co/F6zBdO8LtH — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 2, 2021

China asserts disengagement at Galwan

Recently, China asserted that both PLA and the Indian Army have disengaged in the Galwan Valley region. Speaking at a seminar in which CPI's D Raja and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury participated on Wednesday, Weidong called for a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution" to the border dispute. China-India relations are significant to peace and prosperity of the region and the world at large, added Weidong.

On July 14, S. Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting. Recalling their earlier meeting in September 2020, the EAM stressed the need to follow through on the agreement reached then and finish the disengagement at the earliest. Maintaining that prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side, he admitted that it has had a negative impact on the bilateral relationship. As per the MEA, Jaishankar clearly told Wang that unilateral change in the status quo is not acceptable.

The two countries' foreign ministers have reached a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. Over 11 rounds of military talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. The disengagement is yet to be completed in friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.