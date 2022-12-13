India-China Face-off: Tawang Locals Say They Are Ready To Fight Chinese Forces If Required

Following the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, residents of Tawang expressed their confidence in the Indian Army and said they would fight side-by-side with the forces to fight the Chinese if needed.

"It's China's habit to disturb peace and tranquility but we are confident the Indian Army will protect us. I don't think China will be able to enter Indian territory or acquire a single inch of the Indian side. We stand firmly with the Indian Army and, if needed, we will also join them to fight against the Chinese," a Tawang resident told Republic TV.

NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pande brief Rajnath Singh

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Army Chief General Manoj Pande met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence on Tuesday and briefed him on the current situation in Tawang.

Kiran Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, said, "Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. People tend to forget India's history. India displays strength and soft power. PM Modi's strong leadership is being witnessed globally."

"United we stand, divided we fall," said Rijiju, member of Parliament (MP) from Arunachal Pradesh-West.

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal-East, condemned the Chinese provocation saying, "I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA (People's Liberation Army) suffered much more injuries. Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch."

"I was hurt when I heard about the December 9 incident. I condemn this. If PLA continues doing such things in the future, India-China relations will suffer. Such border incidents are bad for the relations between the two countries." "Governments of India and China should work on making the relations better," Gao added.

India-China face-off in Tawang

On December 9, Chinese soldiers opened the Tawang front in Arunachal Pradesh attempting to capture a 17,000-feet peak from Indian soldiers. The Indian Army contested in a "firm and resolute manner".

In June 2020, Chinese forces attempted to intrude into the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and entered into hand-to-hand combat with Indian soldiers.