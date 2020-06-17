India-China Faceoff: Major Gaurav Arya Explains Events Leading To June 15 Standoff

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.) explains the course of events that led to the fatal clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the high altitude Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. The incident, the worst faceoff between the two nuclear-armed nations in over fifty years, led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army jawans while reports say at least 43 Chinese soldiers were either killed or left seriously injured.

"The Chinese and the Indians had signed an agreement on which the former had to move back from where they had come, because they were intruding into Indian territory. The CO of 16 Bihar Regiment along with his boys went there, unarmed to ensure compliance. The PLA had built arctic tents because at an altitude that high, it can get terribly cold. The post gave the Chinese a clear view of the DSDBO (Darbuk–Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road) with the aim of dominating it," Major Arya explains.

India-China foreign ministers discuss Ladakh standoff

In a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed the protest of the Indian government in the strongest terms on the violent faceoff in the Galwan Valley. Mentioning that the Chinese side had sought to erect a structure on the Indian side of the LAC in violation of all agreements, Jaishankar remarked that the former took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties.

Underlining that this would have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship, he urged China to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. During the discussion, it was agreed that neither side would take any action to escalate matters and would ensure the implementation of the disengagement understanding of June 6.