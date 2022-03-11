India, China Hold 15th Round Of Corps Commander-level Talks To Resolve LAC Faceoff

India and China held the 15th round of high-level military talks on Friday to end the 22-month standoff in eastern Ladakh, two months after the previous round of talks failed to produce any substantial results. The 15th round of Corps-Commander level talks began at 10 a.m. at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the recently-appointed Comman of the Leh-based 14 Corps, led the Indian team to the talks with Chinese counterparts. The primary emphasis of the meeting is expected to be the completion of the stalled disengagement process in the Hot Springs (Patrolling Point-15) areas. The Indian side is also expected to push for the disengagement in all remaining places of contention, including the Depsang Bulge and Demchok

The 14th round of talks between Indian and Chinese officials, which had taken place on January 12, 2022, did not result in any meaningful improvement in resolving the row in the remaining friction points.

"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," a joint statement issued after the 14th round of talks said.

Eastern Ladakh Standoff

In the Kashmir and Ladakh region, India and China are separated by a de facto border - the Line of Actual Control (or LAC) - though it is poorly demarcated and patrolling soldiers often cross paths. On one side of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh (part of which China lays claim to, as it does across various borders with multiple countries) and on the other is Aksai Chin, which is a sovereign part of India being squatted in by China for decades. Galwan Valley holds strategic importance because of its location in the region.

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. The Galwan Valley clash was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August 2020.