India, China Hold 17th Round Of High-level Military Talks On The Back Of Clash In Tawang

The 17th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on 20th December 2022.

The military talks between India and China focussed on the relevant issues along the Line Of Actual Control in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner, as per a statement by the government.

Last military talks held on July 17

The last round of dialogue between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on July 17, 2022.

The armies had a cordial and in-depth discussion keeping in line with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, which would help in the restoration of tranquility and peace along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

As per the information from the government, both sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. It was also decided by both sides that they will stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels. Also, bring mutually accepted resolution for the remaining issues as soon as possible.

17th round of military Talks after both troops recently enaged in clash

The talks took place after Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.

The clash was the first major conflict after the deadly hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides.