India, China Hold 18th Round Of Corps Commander Level Talks On LAC; Agree To Work Closely

India and China on Sunday held the 18th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on 23rd April. 

Abheet Sajwan
India

Image: India, China hold Army talks (adgpi-TWITTER)


India and China on Sunday, April 23 held the 18th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side. 

As per the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open manner. 

India, China agree to stay in close contact

Both countries agreed to stay in close contact and find a mutually acceptable resolution to the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest during their military talks on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that the two sides had a “frank and in-depth” discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

The statement said, "The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.”

Both sides agree to maintain security, stability

The statement further stated that both sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground.

As per the statement, "The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations.”
The MEA referred to eastern Ladakh as western Sector.

The MEA added, "In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner.”

This round of talks took place days ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu’s planned visit to India to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).  

(With inputs from Agencies)

