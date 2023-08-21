India-China Hold 'marathon' Major General-level Talks Ahead Of PM Modi-Xi BRICS Meet

India and China are holding 'marathon discussions' to resolve long-standing border issues in the Demchong and Depsang plains in eastern Ladakh, reports ANI. Major General-level talks are underway since Friday in Daulat Beg Oldie and Chushul. The aim of the discussions is to resolve legacy issues, including the presence of the Chinese military at the CNN Junction and the resumption of patrolling in the Depsang plains.

The Major General-level talks going on were preceded by Corps Commander-level talks held on August 13 and 14 at the Chushul Moldo border meeting point. The readout on the 19th round of Corps Commander-level meeting had described it as "positive, constructive and in-depth".

Major General-level talks: Who are representing India?

At the Major General level talks, the Indian side is being represented by:

Major General PK MIshra (Trishul Division Commander)

Major General Hariharan (Uniform Force Commander)

Meetings come ahead of PM Modi-Xi rendezvous

The Major General-level meetings come ahead of the BRICS Summit to be held August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. At the BRICS meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

India and China have agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an expeditious manner besides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, a joint statement said on August 15.

The two nations have been locked in conflict for the last three years following Chinese aggression in the Galwan Valley.

Eastern Ladakh has been a witness to friction between the two countries. However, the two countries have disengaged in several areas following diplomatic and military talks like north and south banks of the Pangong Lake and in the Gogra area.