India, China Holds 9th Corps Commander-level Talks; MEA Representative Also In Attendance

The ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China took place in Moldo in eastern Ladakh. The talks focused on the mutual agreement over the total disengagement and de-escalation from all the friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

An MEA representative along with the Army officials were also a part of the ongoing military talks which aimed at easing the tension on the northern bank of Pangong Lake, where violent clashes happened last year in May. As per the proposal, the conflict zone between Finger 4 to Finger 8 could become a no patrolling zone for some time. India would also vacate heights occupied on the Kailash range on the southern side of the lake, in the next phase.

On August 29 and 30, the Indian army has substantially occupied the high state of combat region along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake. More than 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are already deployed in the LAC in sub-zero temperatures. Multiple rounds of military talks have already taken place, but no concrete conclusion has come up. India is strategically well prepared as the Army is vigilant, the air force is active and the navy Marcos are also present in the region.

8th Round Of Corps Commander-level Talks

The eighth round Of Corps Commander-level talks was held on November 6, 2020, led-by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon. The talks addressed the military standoff between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, wherein both sides discussed de-escalation measures and disengagement by the militaries. This was the first round to be led by new Leh Corps Commander Lt Gen PGK Menon, who accompanied former GOC 14 corps commander Lt.Gen Harinder Singh in the previous two rounds.

India-China border standoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control escalated in an unprecedented fashion when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held a series of meetings with their respective counterparts in China on the issue.