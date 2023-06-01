India-China Holds Diplomatic Talks, Review Possibilities For Disengagement Along LAC

India and China on Wednesday held another round of diplomatic talks in the national capital as they "frankly and openly" reviewed possibilities for disengagement in the last remaining hotspots along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) convened its 27th meeting, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs headed the Indian delegation, and the Chinese delegation was led by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border regions was discussed by both parties. Both parties assessed the state of affairs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector of the India-China border regions.

"The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in a frank and open manner. Restoration of peace and tranquility will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations," said the MEA’s statement.

The two parties decided to continue talks through military and diplomatic channels to resolve the outstanding concerns along the LAC and accomplish their goal in accordance with current bilateral agreements and norms. They also agreed to schedule the 19th senior commander's meetings soon.

Earlier this year, an Indian delegation visited Beijing in order to hold the first physical meeting of the WMCC in three years, following the 14th meeting in July 2019 in Beijing, all WMCC encounters took place in the virtual mode owing to travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

