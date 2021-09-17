India-China LAC Standoff: MEA Says Complete Disengagement Vital To End Border Row

As a part of the long-time standoff between India and China, India has assured that the completion of troops withdrawal from the remaining conflict points in eastern Ladakh will provide a way for de-escalation between both sides and further ensure peace and tranquillity on the border. As asserted by the Ministry of External Affairs, such advances will also help in enhancing the progress in bilateral relations.

As stated in a joint statement by the Indian Army issued after the 12th round of discussions between both sides, they had candid and impactful discussion on the process of disengagement. Further speaking on the same, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated that complete peace in the border regions can only be established after the completion of the withdrawal process from the areas of conflict for ensuring peace and progress.

He also spoke about an estimated discussion between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during his current visit but stated that nothing as such can be ruled out at this moment.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar is in Tajikistan for attending a major meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation relating to the situation in Afghanistan.

India-China border disputes in LAC

It's been over a year since the disputes between India and China on the border. Earlier, the border standoff started in the month of May following major clashes between both sides in the Pangong lake area after which the deployment of military troops was increased along with thousands of soldiers.

At this moment, both the Indian and Chinese sides have deployed around 50,000 to 60,000 military troops in the areas especially those which are more prone to violent clashes. However, after a series of military discussions between the Indian and Chinese governments withdrawal of troops has been completed followed by an agreement on disengagement.

Meanwhile, several reports regarding the activities of China at the border regions have also surfaced which includes installing panoramic cameras and a three-level surveillance system at the LAC area.

(With PTI inputs; Image: PTI)