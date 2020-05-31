India-China Military Commanders To Meet Soon To Defuse Tensions Along LAC: Sources

As per sources, the Indian and Chinese military commanders will meet to defuse the standoff between the two nations along the Line of Actual Control. The divisional commander-level talks shall take place very soon. Already, diplomatic talks are on between India and China to ensure that the issue is settled peacefully. Speaking with Republic TV on this development, strategic affairs expert Sushant Sareen remarked that both sides were speaking in a calm voice. According to him, such tensions emerged routinely as the LAC is not well-defined. He reasoned that neither of the two nations wanted to engage in any kind of clash with each other.

Sushant Sareen opined, "Responsible people in India and China are trying to defuse tension. They are speaking in calm voices. This time, they (Chinese side) have been a lot calmer and both sides are trying to sort this out. Clearly, with the kind of structures that operate on the border- LAC and the fact that it is not entirely well-defined, there are going to be these kinds of tensions which emerge routinely. Both sides are trying to defuse the current round of tensions. And neither side wants to get into any kind of clash with each other."

Another strategic affairs expert Dr. Shreeram Chaulia, talking to Republic TV, highlighted that India had established deterrence making the Chinese realise that they cannot encroach on the Indian side of the LAC. He stated that the gap between India and China in terms of power and ability to apply pressure was increasingly reducing with the former ramping up infrastructure on the LAC. As per his analysis, this was one reason why the Chinese attempted to foment trouble on the present occasion.

Shreeram Chaulia commented, "I think we have established deterrence. And that's important in these kinds of situations. It is important to make the Chinese realise that they cannot really encroach beyond the permissible limits of the demarcated border. So, what we have done in Doklam and now is to tell the Chinese that we are capable and we are slowly ramping up infrastructure on our side of the LAC and so, the gap in terms of power and the ability to apply pressure keeps reducing. And that is one of the reasons why the Chinese have tried to poke here and there. Along the LAC, we are slowly moving towards parity."

India-China faceoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

On May 28, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols. It maintained that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. Speaking with Republic TV on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.

