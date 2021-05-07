'India-China Relations Have Enormous Possibilities; Challenges Currently On Display': EAM

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday opined on the tumultuous relationship between India and China sharing how it had enormous possibilities if it could be free from tension and friction.

"Our relation with China has enormous possibilities, it also has significant challenges. I'm afraid some of those challenges are on display right now. It's common sense that you can develop a relationship if it is free of tension & friction, if not actually coercion & conflict," said Jaishankar.

China dials up India amid COVID crisis

Just days ago, EAM Jaishankar had shared a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi where the duo had discussed one of the major challenges between the two countries- disengagement at the LAC border. During the conversation, India and China had affirmed their commitment to complete disengagement at all friction points along the LAC as per the Moscow Agreement. China had also expressed its sympathies with India over the COVID-19 crisis and had discussed international cooperation regarding aspects of public health in response to the COVID challenge.

"Received a call from State Councilor & FM Wang Yi conveying China’s sympathies at the COVID challenge now faced by India. Discussed the international cooperation aspects of the public health response to this difficult situation. Highlighted the importance of supply chains and air flights being kept open in these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in that regard, as also more openness to Indian chartered flights," said EAM Jaishankar.

"Also discussed the issue of full and sincere implementation of the Moscow Agreement of complete disengagement at all friction points along the LAC and full restoration of peace and tranquility in Eastern Ladakh. Agreed to continue discussions in this respect," he added.

India-China Galwan conflict

Indo-China relations hit rock bottom after the Chinese PLA engaged in violent clashes with the Indian Army in the Galwan valley in Ladakh, near the LAC border. The incident had led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army jawans including a commanding rank officer and also inflicted heavy casualties on the other side, although China refrained from releasing the official number. After almost 11 rounds of tedious military and diplomatic-level talks, the two countries are slowly disengaging at the LAC border.