India-China Relations In 'difficult Phase', LAC The Deciding Factor: EAM Jaishankar

In a notable admission, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022, said that the India-China bilateral relations are undergoing a 'very difficult phase' since the People's Liberation Army (PLA) violated border pacts and subversive approach that Beijing has maintained along the LAC.

However, EAM Jaishankar did not dilute his predicament and asserted that the state of the India-China border will 'define the state of relationship' between both nations. Putting speculations at its place, he further exuded confidence in the country's growing ties in the subcontinent.

"For 45 years there was peace and there was stable border management. There were no military casualties on the border. That changed. We had agreements with China not to bring the military forces to the Line of Actual Control and the Chinese violated those agreements," EAM Jaishankar said while adding, "Now the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship."

India-China relations going through 'difficult phase': EAM Jaishankar

The Foreign Affairs Minister implied that due to the aforesaid encroachment on the part of Beijing, India China ties are going through a 'very difficult phase'.

"The relations with China is going through a 'very difficult phase and the relations with the West were quite decent before June 2020 so it not a cause and effect as far as good ties with the West are concerned," he underlined.

The clash relates to the military stand-off at the eastern Ladakh border between the Indian Army and PLA which lead to violent exchange in the Pangong Lake region while both sides increased respective deployment of hundreds of soldiers and weaponry. The episode was followed by the use of force, leading to fatalities, in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

EAM Jaishankar speaks on India's relations with South-East Asian Countries

Interestingly, the panellist at MSC 2022 mentioned to Dr Jaishankar a poll that reflects a 'low level of trust between countries in the South-East Asian region and India'. In fact, only 16.6% of voters in the poll have maintained their confidence in India.

To which, the EAM replied, "I am a politician, I believe in polls but I have never seen a poll which has made any sense to me when it comes to foreign policy."

"Our relations with ASEAN are growing well. There are two big changes which are taking place. We have much stronger security cooperation with ASEAN. We have strong bilateral relations with Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam amongst others," he added.

'Diplomacy is the answer': EAM Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Upon being asked to comment on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine's Cold War-like crisis and the way ahead, he said, "We are far more globalized, inter-penetrable and paradoxical in nature and situation calls for a very different kind of approach. At the end of the day, diplomacy is the answer. One has to look at ways of reconciling."

Furthermore, he stated that QUAD is not "Asian NATO", and he said, "Relations with QUAD partners have steadily improved in the last 20 years. It is four countries who recognise today that the world would be a better place if they cooperated and that is essentially what is happening."

"Don't slip into the lazy analogy of calling QUAD as 'Asian NATO'," he said while enumerating the rationale of association which includes infrastructure, climate change and COVID vaccines as well. He clarified that QUAD is not a recent development and the member states had been intending to execute the alliance since 2017.

QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) is a strategic security dialogue between India, the US, Japan and Australia.

EAM Jaishankar was a part of the panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific at the MSC 2022 which aimed at extensive deliberation on escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine, NATO.