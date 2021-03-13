India-China Review LAC Situation After A Month Of Disengagement , 11th Round Of Talks Soon

India and China will soon hold the 11th round of Commander level talks as agreed in the 21st meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on Border Affairs held on Friday. The next round of Commander level talks would be the second round of military and diplomatic talks after the disengagement from the Pangong Tso region in eastern Ladakh that started on February 10 and continued for over a week. The tenth round of talks was held post disengagement on February 20 where both the countries had agreed to go further with the talks for disengagement from other areas along the LAC.

In the 21st WMCC India and China agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date so that two sides could work towards disengagement from remaining friction areas. India and China also reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh after a month of disengagement. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso where the PLA tanks and troops were seen pulling back upto a distance of 50 km. During their meeting, the two sides had in-depth discussions on the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

"They agreed that the completion of the disengagement in North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake provided a good basis for the two sides to work towards early resolution of these remaining issues," the External Affairs Ministry said. READ | EU slams China for changing Hong Kong's electoral system, says NSL 'stifles dissent'

They also agreed that the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September last year and also their recent phone conversation on February 25, should continue to guide the work of two sides, it said. The representatives of India and China were of the view that the two sides should continue their dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at the earliest.

"This would enable two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the ministry added.

The meetings so far have taken place on the following dates:

Round 1: June 6 2020

Round 2: June 22 2020

Round 3: June 30 2020

Round 4: July 14 2020

Round 5: August 2 2020

Round 6: September 21 2020

Round 7: October 13 2020

Round 8: November 6 2020

Round 9: January 24 2021

Round 10: February 20 2021

During the WMCC both the countries also agreed to prevent any untoward incident along the LAC and also continue to maintain stability at ground level. The two sides agreed to maintain close communication and dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels.

