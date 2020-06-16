Indian Colonel Attacked Without Provocation At LAC; Injuries On Chinese Side Too: Sources

Republic TV accessed details of the violent faceoff at the Line of Control in which three Indian Army personnel were martyred. As per sources, the aggression commenced when India insisted that China should abide by the June 6 agreement which reportedly decided on the latter going back from the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that the Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. According to sources, both sides have sustained grievous injuries and the number of casualties is likely to go up.

Three Indian Army personnel martyred

Three Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. No firing reportedly took place. Senior military officials of the two nations are currently meeting to defuse the tension. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Later, Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest development.

China issues statement

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued an official statement on the violent faceoff at the LAC. It mentioned that both countries had reached an important consensus on easing the situation in the border areas after the Commander-level meeting on June 6. Thereafter, it alleged that Indian troops crossed the border twice illegally and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese personnel, leading to serious physical conflict between the two forces.

It added that strong protests and solemn complaints had been lodged with the Indian side. It urged India to restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that might complicate the border situation. At the same time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that both countries have agreed to resolve bilateral issues through talks and make efforts to ease the tension and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.