India-China Ties 'abnormal', China Violated Border Pact: Jaishankar In Dominican Republic

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has stated that India wants to ensure that its relations with all nations develop without pursuing exclusivity. He also emphasised that China falls into a somewhat different category due to the current "abnormal" nature of ties as a result of Beijing's violation of border management agreements.

While delivering a lecture in a diplomatic school, Jaishankar stated, “Whether it is the United States, Europe, Russia or Japan we are trying to ensure that all these ties advance without seeking exclusivity. China falls in a somewhat different category because of the boundary dispute and the currently abnormal nature of our ties. That is an outcome of violation of agreement regarding border management by them.”

EAM Jaishankar further said that the rise of China in a parallel time frame is also not without its competitive aspects. The Union Minister further stated that when India looks at other regions be it Africa, the Pacific or Latin America, much of what is happening can be explained as the emergence of India's emerging Global footprint.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar inaugurated the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic on Friday (local time) in the presence of the Dominican Republic's Vice President, Raquel Pena. This is his first official state visit to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, as India expands its reach in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In his lecture to diplomatic corps and students of diplomatic school in the Dominican Republic, Dr. S Jaishankar highlighted three aspects: How does India approach the world and secure its growing global interest; How is India engaging Latin America; What should India - today's and tomorrow's - mean to you (Dominican Republic).

Jaishankar also gave them an explanation of India's Neighbourhood First Policy, which emphasises cordial ties with its South Asian neighbours, as he stated, "Like any other country, India's most pressing priorities are in its neighbourhood. Given its size and economic strength, it is very much for the collective benefit that India takes generous and non-reciprocal approach to cooperation with smaller neighbours."

He further stated, "This what we have done in the last decade under the leadership of PM Modi and Neighbourhood First Policy. It has seen a dramatic expansion in connectivity, contact and cooperation across the region. The exception to this is, of course, Pakistan in view of the cross-border terrorism it supports."

"Whether it is the COVID challenge or more recent debt pressure, India has always stepped up for its neighbours." Jaishankar, in his lecture, explained India's global ties in all directions. He said, "Beyond South Asia, India is developing a concept of extended neighbourhoods, in all directions. With ASEAN, this has taken the form of what we call the Act East Policy that has opened up a pathway to a deeper engagement with the Indo-Pacific that is being pursued amongst others through a mechanism, called the Quad,” he added.

"Towards the West, there has been a perceptible intensification with India's relationship with the Gulf and with the Middle East. One reflection of that, is a new grouping called I-2U-2, comprising India, Israel, UAE, USA."

The External Affairs Minister also said, "To the South, the outlook that shapes India's thinking goes by the acronym of Sagar, an Indian word for oceans. First time in 2015, PM Modi articulated a comprehensive view that spans the entirety of Indian oceans and its islands. These subsequently became the building block for the Indo-Pacific vision that merged thereafter."