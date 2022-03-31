India-China Ties 'not In Best Period,' Agreed Only On Ceasefire In Ukraine: EAM Jaishankar

In a key development, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday asserted that India and China's relations were 'not going through their best period,' however, the two countries had agreed on the requirement for an urgent ceasefire during their envoys' meeting last week. Speaking at the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, EAM Jaishankar remarked that China had their own analysis of what was happening in Ukraine, but the common ground between the two nations was the need to return to diplomacy.

"We had Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in India about a week ago, we discussed the Ukraine situation and our own relationship, which is not exactly going through its best period. But the Chinese have their own analysis of what's happening in Ukraine," said Jaishankar.

"The bit that we did agree on was that there is a need for an urgent ceasefire & a need to return to diplomacy & dialogue... in the British cooperation, we have logic in the relationship. There are plenty of things for us to work on," he added.



The External Affairs Minister also noted that India had an immediate concern over the Ukraine-Russia crisis, which was regarding the safety of the 22,000 students there. "Getting them out safely was quite a challenge and a lot of Ukraine's neighbours were extremely helpful," he added.

India-China discussions 'work in progress': EAM Jaishankar

Upon concluding the crucial meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in the national capital on March 25, EAM Jaishankar admitted both countries do have 'ongoing friction' in areas and deemed the discussions and status quo as a 'work in progress.' Jaishankar and Wang Yi held discussions with regards to the LAC standoff, the Galwan valley clash and the aftermath of Beijing's actions in the summer of 2020.

"My talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi have concluded. We met for about three hours and addressed a broad substantive agenda. We discussed our bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020," EAM Jaishankar stated during his press briefing.

"The current situation (India-China stand-off at LAC) is 'work in progress' at a slower pace than desirable. This needs to be taken forward since completion of the disengagement at LAC is necessary for disengagement," he asserted.

Moreover, the Foreign Affairs Minister stated that the conclave, the first one ever since the border stand-off, provided an opportunity to exchange views on 'major international issues, including Afghanistan and Ukraine'.