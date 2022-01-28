India, China To Hold 15th Round Of Corps Commander-level Talks At The Earliest: MEA

To resolve the ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China will hold the 15th round of the Corps Commander level talks at the earliest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The two sides would meet to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western sector and enable progress in bilateral relations, the MEA revealed.

Addressing a virtual press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The 14th round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held on January 12 this year. The two sides agreed that the resolution of the remaining issues will be held at the earliest, would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western sector and enable progress in bilateral relations."

"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out mutually acceptable resolutions of the remaining issues at the earliest. In this context, it was also agreed that the next round of commander-level talks should be held at the earliest," added Bagchi.

What happened in the last round of talks?

The 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China was held at the Chushul-Moldo border along the LAC on January 12. As per the release, both sides agreed to follow the State Leaders' direction and endeavour to resolve the lingering concerns as soon as possible. The two countries also agreed to build on recent accomplishments and make concerted efforts to maintain security and stability in the Western Sector, notably during the winter season.

While the several rounds of talks have led to disengagement from two places, including North and South of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, some rounds have failed to yield an outcome. The 13th round of talks in October 2021 fell through after the Chinese side could not provide any forward-looking proposals.

During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable & also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in the resolution of the remaining areas: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

India-China LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

