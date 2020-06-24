India-China Standoff: Troop Reduction, Signs Of Disengagement On The Ground

In what can be seen as a positive development in the ongoing India-China standoff, Republic TV has learnt signs of execution of commitments made during the Lt General level meeting held on June 22 can be seen on the ground. There have been signs of troop reduction. Republic TV has learnt from reliable sources that de-escalation has taken place at one location. Due to operational requirements, Republic TV is not disclosing the details of the location where the de-escalation has taken place. Top sources within the security apparatus say that few PLA troops and vehicles have moved to depth area.

'A good sign'

It is important to point out at this juncture that “safe standoff distance” is being maintained by both sides in friction areas. “This would essentially reduce the possibility of a physical faceoff,” said a source privy to the developments, adding, “That this is a good sign of faith when commitments are being fulfilled.”

As Republic TV reported on Tuesday, the disengagement will take place in a “stagewise” manner. We can now confirm that the process has started as it was planned in the June 22 meeting. A significant standoff distance is being maintained by both sides in frontline areas. Following the June 22 meeting, signs of execution of the disengagement plan can be witnessed on the ground with troop reduction from the Chinese side. Having said that, sources have indicated that local commander level talks will continue in the days to come to facilitate the execution of the disengagement plan.

Sources in the security apparatus maintain that India is still being very cautious at this stage but the country’s commitment to peace and tranquility on the border remains firm. Republic TV on Tuesday had reported that the Chinese PLA troops had reoccupied the areas that they had previously disengaged from after the June 6 meeting. The first step of the disengagement plan would essentially be to ensure that they vacate from these places that they reoccupied.

The disengagement plan would also include the number of personnel deployed in each area. Following a military exercise in the forward areas, the Chinese did not send back the troops that had come from the mainland. The number of troops in each camp/ post will also be observed as part of the plan. India will mirror the deployment on its side.

