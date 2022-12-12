India, China Troops Clash In Tawang Sector Of Arunachal, Both Sides Suffer Injuries

In a massive development, the Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. According to sources, the Chinese troops clashed with the Indian soldiers in the Yangste area near the Tawang sector. At least nine injuries were reportedly injured as a result of the clash alongside the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Notably, both the sides immediately disengaged from the area.

According to sources, it has been learnt that the situation was immediately brought under control with the intervention of senior officials. Nearly 1000 troops from both sides went face to face during the clash. This is the first time that the troops confronted each other face to face since the Galwan clash in 2020.

Sources informed that Indian troops befitting response to Chinese troops. The number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers. The Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect the Indian side to be well prepare.

At least six Indian soldiers were injured during the Indian and Chinese faceoff. Also, the clash between the troops lasted for a couple of hours.

As a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

The clash took place after the Chinese troops tried to gain access over a peak in order to take advantage of the area. Notably, the peak belonged to the Indian perception of LAC. However, the Indian soldiers successfully stopped them for taking advantage of the position.

In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. Notably, this has been the trend since 2006.

Past faceoff in the area

Earlier in October 2021, a major clash between the Chinese and the Indian troops broke out at the Yangtse area, which is 35 km northeast of Tawang. The development came after the Chinese attempted to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak. However, the Chinese soldiers' attempt to gain access to the area was successfully thwarted.