India Commissions 15,000-tonne Ocean Surveillance Ship INS Dhruv Amid Face Off With China

In an attempt to pushback the Chinese Navy's rapidly-expanding People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), the Indian Navy is all set to commission INS Druv (codenamed VC 1118) ship, which is capable of tracking nuclear missiles and satellites from a distance. This ocean surveillance ship is also equipped with game changer active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars that can help India collect accurate data, not just about an enemy nation's missile range and capabilities, but will also track India's own strategic missiles that are in the trial stage.

Indian Navy to induct INS Dhruv

According to sources aware of the development, the sophisticated surveillance system needs 14MW power to fire up and this power will be generated by INS Dhruv itself. This highly classified project is currently being given the final touches in Vizag before the commissioning. The sources further informed that that INS Dhruv has gone through a series of tests and sea trials starting 2018 and now after being delayed by months due to the pandemic, it is now ready to be commissioned.

Considering the aggression India is facing with China, which is not just in eastern Ladakh, but in the Indian Ocean region too, the timing for the induction of this ship could not be better. INS Dhruv is being seen as a force multiplier that will give the Indian Navy a 360-degree view of the Indo–Pacific and help plan offensive operations with a high degree of accuracy.

INS Dhruv has been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and Indian Navy. The indigenously-developed surveillance ship has been built at Hindustan Ship Yard Ltd in Vishakhapatnam under the Make in India initiative. This 15,000-tonne ship, which is also one of the largest warships built at an Indian shipyard, has cost nearly Rs 725 crore.

During the initial days of its construction, the ship was kept under wraps in a covered dry dock to keep it away from the prying eyes of enemy satellites and spying missions. So far, only four other countries — China, France, Russia and the US — have the capabilities that INS Dhruv carries.